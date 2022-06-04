Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 08, 2022, 05:58:30 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ellis Simms
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Ellis Simms (Read 420 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 286
Ellis Simms
«
on:
June 04, 2022, 10:10:41 AM »
Exactly the target man striker we need at Boro.
Could be a low cost transfer from Everton.
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 882
Re: Ellis Simms
«
Reply #1 on:
June 05, 2022, 11:28:09 AM »
Never heard of him
Theres some decent free agents this year
One thing I didnt understand one bit was the 5 striker situation last season. I also didnt get Connolly
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 286
Re: Ellis Simms
«
Reply #2 on:
June 05, 2022, 04:07:10 PM »
Won promotion with Blackpool last season. Was a phenomenon at Hearts this season with Rangers about to make a move. Not advocating he is the answer, but a good squad filler.
I would take Rhodes as well. Think him and Whatmore could be great.
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 882
Re: Ellis Simms
«
Reply #3 on:
June 05, 2022, 04:42:57 PM »
This is no criticism of Watmore but he seems to have his biggest impact when he comes on from the bench
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 124
Re: Ellis Simms
«
Reply #4 on:
June 05, 2022, 06:08:55 PM »
Andre Gray should be first on our want list.
Logged
Tory Cunt
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 286
Re: Ellis Simms
«
Reply #5 on:
June 05, 2022, 06:51:32 PM »
5 years ago maybe
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 286
Re: Ellis Simms
«
Reply #6 on:
June 05, 2022, 07:00:48 PM »
What a player that Zinchenko is.
Barely starts at City, think he would fancy a season loan at Boro?
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 536
Infant Herpes
Re: Ellis Simms
«
Reply #7 on:
June 05, 2022, 08:44:14 PM »
I'd put a cheeky £3 million bid in for Ross Stewart. I reckon he's got fifteen Championship goals in him. At the very least we could unsettle him
Logged
I know where you live
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 717
Re: Ellis Simms
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:41:02 PM »
Quote from: Winston on June 05, 2022, 04:42:57 PM
This is no criticism of Watmore but he seems to have his biggest impact when he comes on from the bench
Seriously, so do all our forwards
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...