Posts: 3 281 Ellis Simms « on: June 04, 2022, 10:10:41 AM » Exactly the target man striker we need at Boro.

Could be a low cost transfer from Everton.



Posts: 875 Re: Ellis Simms « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:28:09 AM »



Theres some decent free agents this year



One thing I didnt understand one bit was the 5 striker situation last season. I also didnt get Connolly Never heard of himTheres some decent free agents this yearOne thing I didnt understand one bit was the 5 striker situation last season. I also didnt get Connolly Logged

Posts: 3 281 Re: Ellis Simms « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:07:10 PM » Won promotion with Blackpool last season. Was a phenomenon at Hearts this season with Rangers about to make a move. Not advocating he is the answer, but a good squad filler.



I would take Rhodes as well. Think him and Whatmore could be great. Logged

Posts: 875 Re: Ellis Simms « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:42:57 PM » This is no criticism of Watmore but he seems to have his biggest impact when he comes on from the bench



5 years ago maybe

Posts: 3 281 Re: Ellis Simms « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:00:48 PM » What a player that Zinchenko is.

What a player that Zinchenko is.

Barely starts at City, think he would fancy a season loan at Boro?