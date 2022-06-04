Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Ellis Simms  (Read 261 times)
kippers
« on: June 04, 2022, 10:10:41 AM »
Exactly the target man striker we need at Boro.
Could be a low cost transfer from Everton.
Winston
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:28:09 AM »
Never heard of him  :pd:

Theres some decent free agents this year

One thing I didnt understand one bit was the 5 striker situation last season. I also didnt get Connolly
kippers
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:07:10 PM »
Won promotion with Blackpool last season. Was a phenomenon at Hearts this season with Rangers about to make a move. Not advocating he is the answer, but a good squad filler.

I would take Rhodes as well. Think him and Whatmore could be great.
Winston
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:42:57 PM »
This is no criticism of Watmore but he seems to have his biggest impact when he comes on from the bench

Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:08:55 PM »
Andre Gray should be first on our want list.
Tory Cunt
kippers
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:51:32 PM »
5 years ago maybe
kippers
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:00:48 PM »
What a player that Zinchenko is.
Barely starts at City, think he would fancy a season loan at Boro?
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:44:14 PM »
I'd put a cheeky £3 million bid in for Ross Stewart. I reckon he's got fifteen Championship goals in him. At the very least we could unsettle him
I know where you live
