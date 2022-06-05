kippers

Online



Posts: 3 279





Posts: 3 279 Ellis Simms « on: Yesterday at 10:10:41 AM » Exactly the target man striker we need at Boro.

Could be a low cost transfer from Everton.



Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 875





Posts: 875 Re: Ellis Simms « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:28:09 AM »



Theres some decent free agents this year



One thing I didnt understand one bit was the 5 striker situation last season. I also didnt get Connolly Never heard of himTheres some decent free agents this yearOne thing I didnt understand one bit was the 5 striker situation last season. I also didnt get Connolly Logged

kippers

Online



Posts: 3 279





Posts: 3 279 Re: Ellis Simms « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:07:10 PM » Won promotion with Blackpool last season. Was a phenomenon at Hearts this season with Rangers about to make a move. Not advocating he is the answer, but a good squad filler.



I would take Rhodes as well. Think him and Whatmore could be great. Logged