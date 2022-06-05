Welcome,
June 05, 2022, 06:12:39 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ellis Simms
Author
Topic: Ellis Simms (Read 179 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Ellis Simms
Exactly the target man striker we need at Boro.
Could be a low cost transfer from Everton.
Re: Ellis Simms
Never heard of him
Theres some decent free agents this year
One thing I didnt understand one bit was the 5 striker situation last season. I also didnt get Connolly
Re: Ellis Simms
Won promotion with Blackpool last season. Was a phenomenon at Hearts this season with Rangers about to make a move. Not advocating he is the answer, but a good squad filler.
I would take Rhodes as well. Think him and Whatmore could be great.
Re: Ellis Simms
This is no criticism of Watmore but he seems to have his biggest impact when he comes on from the bench
Re: Ellis Simms
Andre Gray should be first on our want list.
