so I don't think you could ever rule it out happening.



a top notch player you cant take that from him - the fact he seems a quiet reserved type of lad from the outside looking in anyway - I don't see management in him - maybe a good No2 with I've no doubt a good footballing brain so who knows of course - he might have it in him to be a manager.



given his career he must have something to offer the youngsters at the club - so why wouldn't Boro use him in that area of the football club ..





Still, the best homegrown player to come out the club in the modern/riverside era - so that is a feather in his cap after all these years.



unless you are an out and, out success - you need thick skin to be a manager these days, especially with social media kicking about. Be interesting to see if it ever happens - it did for Mowbray and Woodgate - so you just never know with Steve Gibson in charge







