Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 04, 2022, 08:58:35 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Stewart Downing to mange Boro one day!  (Read 35 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 380


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:52:11 AM »
I think he would either need to go learn his managerial trade elsewhere or for the club itself to be struggling financially or low in its league position for that to happen would be my take on things.

so I don't think you could ever rule it out happening.

a top notch player you cant take that from him - the fact he seems a quiet reserved type of lad from the outside looking in anyway - I don't see management in him - maybe a good No2  with I've no doubt a good footballing brain so who knows of course - he might have it in him to be a manager.

given his career he must have something to offer the youngsters at the club - so why wouldn't Boro use him in that area of the football club ..  


Still, the best homegrown player to come out the club in the modern/riverside era - so that is a feather in his cap after all these years.

unless you are an out and, out success - you need thick skin to be a manager these days, especially with social media kicking about. Be interesting to see if it ever happens - it did for Mowbray and Woodgate - so you just never know with Steve Gibson in charge



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/stewart-downing-wants-complete-set-24124711
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 686



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:51:51 AM »
Excellent footballer but if his media appearances are anything to go by he seems completely devoid of personality and also doesn't seems that bright. Most successful managers now seem to have a light on behind the eyes
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 