I dare say if it goes off without incident - then may be a success if the kids take the message home with them for tomorrow and years to come re racism.



if any kind of repeat of what went on in the past happens - then a huge and massive own goal made by all .





i will be watching and hoping for an England victory - as for the other stuff mentioned in the article - i would not like to call that one. hopefully, the game will pass off without incident...

eastern Europe is still a naughty place when it comes to racism etc.. would be my thoughts







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18776590/gareth-southgate-england-hungary-nations-league/





a so-called behind closed doors game ... yes I'm with Southgate here kids or no kids - what a weird decision to make