don't make me laugh and as good as a player he is and IMO he is world-class... why cant these footballers be honest with us - we get some of the pundits will often sit on the fence and roll out he might want a new challenge -[- yea right O ... so nothing to do with the 17 million a year Bayern Munich are offering...



you are allowed to say I can't turn that type of coin down and, get called a greedy bastard - do they think the rest of us would turn it down - I wouldn't & you could call me what you want for 17 million a year



Why else would he leave a top top Liverpool side to go there - on this occasion, it is not a step up move ........... Good luck to him if he is chasing the money - he won't be the 1st or last footballer to do it







Sadio Mane has sensationally revealed he will do what Senegal people want when he was told '60 to 70 per cent' believe he should leave the club.