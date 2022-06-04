Welcome,
June 06, 2022, 12:30:30 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Forget a watered-down monarchy, we need the full fat Royal Family
Author
Topic: Forget a watered-down monarchy, we need the full fat Royal Family
headset
Forget a watered-down monarchy, we need the full fat Royal Family
June 04, 2022, 05:25:09 AM
interesting comments from the sun's mercy muroki.
one thing that caught my eye I didn't know the 'young lot' (18-24 age bracket) of the country is seeing its support of the royal family dwindle - I never knew that.
I'm not a massive believer in polls - they didn't work with brexit or some elections, but I'm not also daft enough to totally dismiss them.. So interesting/challenging times may lay ahead for the royals one day
for now ..long live the queen
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18777396/mercy-muroki-full-fat-monarchy/
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Forget a watered-down monarchy, we need the full fat Royal Family
June 04, 2022, 08:25:55 AM
Its like gutter press bingo that that article. "metropolitan elite", "woke", "sanctimonious do gooder". All meaningless phrases thrown around out of context to trigger the hard of thinking. I m a republican, not a particularly ardent one but definitely bewildered by the concept of having a royal family. What irritated me was that yesterday was presented as an opportunity for the country to thank the royal family. How fawning is that. Have a celebration for her 70 years, thats fine, but for us to thank her!!! She should be thanking us for keeping her and her extended family in pearls and palaces. The cheek of it!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Forget a watered-down monarchy, we need the full fat Royal Family
Yesterday
11:40:22 AM
Was driving to Stansted on Friday. Callers to Jeremy Vine near had me spewing in the footwell, fawning fuckers.
Bill Buxton
Re: Forget a watered-down monarchy, we need the full fat Royal Family
Yesterday
12:24:58 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on June 04, 2022, 08:25:55 AM
Its like gutter press bingo that that article. "metropolitan elite", "woke", "sanctimonious do gooder". All meaningless phrases thrown around out of context to trigger the hard of thinking. I m a republican, not a particularly ardent one but definitely bewildered by the concept of having a royal family. What irritated me was that yesterday was presented as an opportunity for the country to thank the royal family. How fawning is that. Have a celebration for her 70 years, thats fine, but for us to thank her!!! She should be thanking us for keeping her and her extended family in pearls and palaces. The cheek of it!
Im no fan of the Royals, but in my opinion having a constitutional monarch as head of state is preferable to having some slimy politician as president.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever
Re: Forget a watered-down monarchy, we need the full fat Royal Family
Yesterday
12:56:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 12:24:58 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on June 04, 2022, 08:25:55 AM
Its like gutter press bingo that that article. "metropolitan elite", "woke", "sanctimonious do gooder". All meaningless phrases thrown around out of context to trigger the hard of thinking. I m a republican, not a particularly ardent one but definitely bewildered by the concept of having a royal family. What irritated me was that yesterday was presented as an opportunity for the country to thank the royal family. How fawning is that. Have a celebration for her 70 years, thats fine, but for us to thank her!!! She should be thanking us for keeping her and her extended family in pearls and palaces. The cheek of it!
Im no fan of the Royals, but in my opinion having a constitutional monarch as head of state is preferable to having some slimy politician as president.
I'm indifferent to them too but can you imagine how crap it would be to have another 100 self serving arseholes in some sort of "senate" giving it the usual "labour this/conservative that" party political bollocks? The chimps tea party in the House of Commons is bad enough as it is.
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Forget a watered-down monarchy, we need the full fat Royal Family
Yesterday
02:01:49 PM
I think its time to move on from what weve got.
Ive sworn allegiance twice to the monarch but Im thinking tines are a changing.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Forget a watered-down monarchy, we need the full fat Royal Family
Yesterday
03:41:37 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Yesterday
at 12:56:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 12:24:58 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on June 04, 2022, 08:25:55 AM
Its like gutter press bingo that that article. "metropolitan elite", "woke", "sanctimonious do gooder". All meaningless phrases thrown around out of context to trigger the hard of thinking. I m a republican, not a particularly ardent one but definitely bewildered by the concept of having a royal family. What irritated me was that yesterday was presented as an opportunity for the country to thank the royal family. How fawning is that. Have a celebration for her 70 years, thats fine, but for us to thank her!!! She should be thanking us for keeping her and her extended family in pearls and palaces. The cheek of it!
Im no fan of the Royals, but in my opinion having a constitutional monarch as head of state is preferable to having some slimy politician as president.
I'm indifferent to them too but can you imagine how crap it would be to have another 100 self serving arseholes in some sort of "senate" giving it the usual "labour this/conservative that" party political bollocks? The chimps tea party in the House of Commons is bad enough as it is.
At heart I'm still pretty much against the concept of a monarchy and I'm old enough to remember when there was still a fair swathe of people who believed that Monarchs were chosen by God, the whole concept of God and all that I had pretty much decided was a load of old bollocks by the time I was about 8! Watching it all going on over the last few days you've got to admit it's a hell of an income generator and considering what's being going on over the last few years a good old four days knees up is what a lot of people needed. I think one of the telling things over recent months was the picture of the Queen, sat alone and obeying Covid restrictions whilst mourning the loss of her husband of 70+ years, whilst over at Downing St Bojo the Clown and his performing monkees were having yet another piss up.
Bill Buxton
Re: Forget a watered-down monarchy, we need the full fat Royal Family
Yesterday
04:36:43 PM
You havent mentioned Brexit.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Forget a watered-down monarchy, we need the full fat Royal Family
Yesterday
06:33:28 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 04:36:43 PM
You havent mentioned Brexit.
Sorry, do I have to?
