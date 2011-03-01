headset

« on: Yesterday at 05:25:09 AM »



one thing that caught my eye I didn't know the 'young lot' (18-24 age bracket) of the country is seeing its support of the royal family dwindle - I never knew that.



I'm not a massive believer in polls - they didn't work with brexit or some elections, but I'm not also daft enough to totally dismiss them.. So interesting/challenging times may lay ahead for the royals one day



for now ..long live the queen





Re: Forget a watered-down monarchy, we need the full fat Royal Family « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:25:55 AM » Its like gutter press bingo that that article. "metropolitan elite", "woke", "sanctimonious do gooder". All meaningless phrases thrown around out of context to trigger the hard of thinking. I m a republican, not a particularly ardent one but definitely bewildered by the concept of having a royal family. What irritated me was that yesterday was presented as an opportunity for the country to thank the royal family. How fawning is that. Have a celebration for her 70 years, thats fine, but for us to thank her!!! She should be thanking us for keeping her and her extended family in pearls and palaces. The cheek of it!

Re: Forget a watered-down monarchy, we need the full fat Royal Family « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:24:58 PM » Im no fan of the Royals, but in my opinion having a constitutional monarch as head of state is preferable to having some slimy politician as president.

Im no fan of the Royals, but in my opinion having a constitutional monarch as head of state is preferable to having some slimy politician as president.





I'm indifferent to them too but can you imagine how crap it would be to have another 100 self serving arseholes in some sort of "senate" giving it the usual "labour this/conservative that" party political bollocks? The chimps tea party in the House of Commons is bad enough as it is. I'm indifferent to them too but can you imagine how crap it would be to have another 100 self serving arseholes in some sort of "senate" giving it the usual "labour this/conservative that" party political bollocks? The chimps tea party in the House of Commons is bad enough as it is. Logged CoB scum