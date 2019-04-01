Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Forget a watered-down monarchy, we need the full fat Royal Family
headset
« on: Today at 05:25:09 AM »
interesting comments from the sun's mercy muroki.

one thing that caught my eye I didn't know the 'young lot' (18-24 age bracket) of the country is seeing its support of the royal family dwindle - I never knew that.

I'm not a massive believer in polls  - they didn't work with brexit or some elections, but I'm not also daft enough to totally dismiss them.. So interesting/challenging times may lay ahead for the royals one day

for now ..long live the queen monkey :ukfist:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18777396/mercy-muroki-full-fat-monarchy/
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:25:55 AM »
Its like gutter press bingo that that article.  "metropolitan elite", "woke", "sanctimonious do gooder". All meaningless phrases thrown around out of context to trigger the hard of thinking. I m a republican,  not a particularly ardent one but definitely bewildered by the concept of having a royal family. What irritated me was that yesterday was presented as an opportunity for the country to thank the royal family. How fawning is that. Have a celebration for her 70 years, thats fine, but for us to thank her!!! She should be thanking us for keeping her and her extended family in pearls and palaces. The cheek of it!
