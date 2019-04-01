interesting comments from the sun's mercy muroki.
one thing that caught my eye I didn't know the 'young lot' (18-24 age bracket) of the country is seeing its support of the royal family dwindle - I never knew that.
I'm not a massive believer in polls - they didn't work with brexit or some elections, but I'm not also daft enough to totally dismiss them.. So interesting/challenging times may lay ahead for the royals one day
for now ..long live the queen https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18777396/mercy-muroki-full-fat-monarchy/