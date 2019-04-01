MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 687







Posts: 4 687

Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast « Reply #14 on: Today at 05:12:39 PM » Its absolutely brilliant. It has the most posters, the most postings, the best variety of posts, the best debates and its stood the test of time. You can see how brilliant it must be as most posts on other much inferior message boards are actually about FMTTM, thats how big its influence is! Also, anyone who gets banned from FMTTM, never ever seems to get over it, it completely consumes them and really upsets them, thats what sort of impact it has on lives. Not many forums have that sort of power.