June 04, 2022, 07:02:30 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Smalltown on the Queens flypast
Author
Topic: Smalltown on the Queens flypast (Read 471 times)
Snoozy
and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 278
Smalltown on the Queens flypast
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:56:07 AM »
"Flew over my yoga class and interrupted my zen. Not good"
WTF is wrong with them wankers on that board ?
Tripping over each other to condemn royalty or anything else British.
I knew that once they got shot of any centre of left posters, that the place would start eating itself. Think this is happening now.
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 1 074
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:01:09 AM »
Spot on , a place thats constantly trying to "outvirtue" each other , its become a place steeped in bile & bitterness for anyone or anything that does not toe the line of the hard left , yet they say they are all moderates
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 555
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:06:50 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on
Yesterday
at 11:01:09 AM
Spot on , a place thats constantly trying to "outvirtue" each other , its become a place steeped in bile & bitterness for anyone or anything that does not toe the line of the hard left , yet they say they are all moderates
Spot on.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 490
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:17:35 PM »
Anyone for irony?
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 278
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:01:14 PM »
Corky the cat is now a follower of Sinn Fein and thinks the working class are thick 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 490
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 04:20:04 PM »
What's wrong with Sinn Fein?
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 555
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 05:49:11 PM »
Corky is as thick as mince.
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 872
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 06:08:29 PM »
He voted the Tories, doesnt like Corbyn, was annoyed IR35 was changed so he had to pay more tax
BUT absolutely not left wing
nice try
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 06:26:42 PM by Winston
»
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 200
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 06:22:51 PM »
Never encountered a lefty extremist that wasnt a shithouse and shite at basic maths. I love how they all think they are intellectuals, the deluded mongs.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 687
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:19:02 AM »
Fmttm is the best and most successful Boro message board. FACT
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 555
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:14:16 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 01:19:02 AM
Fmttm is the best and most successful Boro message board. FACT
Logged
TMG501
Offline
Posts: 241
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 11:45:17 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 01:19:02 AM
Fmttm is the best and most successful Boro message board. FACT
I suppose it's the most tolerant as well
Logged
Spidoolie
Offline
Posts: 184
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 02:05:55 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 01:19:02 AM
Fmttm is the best and most successful Boro message board. FACT
[Used to be the best, informative and loads of good humour and football posts but now it's just shite]
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 200
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:12:32 PM »
Fmttm has always been full of out of touch, lefties, shithouses and fugly control freaks. There is zero tolerance for any other views than the creeps that admin it.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 687
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 05:12:39 PM »
Its absolutely brilliant. It has the most posters, the most postings, the best variety of posts, the best debates and its stood the test of time. You can see how brilliant it must be as most posts on other much inferior message boards are actually about FMTTM, thats how big its influence is! Also, anyone who gets banned from FMTTM, never ever seems to get over it, it completely consumes them and really upsets them, thats what sort of impact it has on lives. Not many forums have that sort of power.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 278
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 06:17:54 PM »
Would surprise me if it was targeted by Russia bots.
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 5 394
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 06:45:20 PM »
They are an alright bunch until they start talking about politics ... how many years and counting is it now
Logged
