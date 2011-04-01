Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Smalltown on the Queens flypast  (Read 418 times)
kippers
« on: Yesterday at 10:56:07 AM »
"Flew over my yoga class and interrupted my zen. Not good"


WTF is wrong with them wankers on that board ?
Tripping over each other to condemn royalty or anything else British.
 I knew that once they got shot of any centre of left posters, that the place would start eating itself. Think this is happening now.
Gingerpig
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:01:09 AM »
Spot on , a place thats constantly trying to "outvirtue" each other  , its become a place steeped in bile & bitterness  for anyone or anything that does not toe the line of the hard left , yet they say they are all moderates  :alf: :alf:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:06:50 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 11:01:09 AM
Spot on , a place thats constantly trying to "outvirtue" each other  , its become a place steeped in bile & bitterness  for anyone or anything that does not toe the line of the hard left , yet they say they are all moderates  :alf: :alf:

Spot on. :like:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:17:35 PM »
Anyone for irony?
kippers
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:01:14 PM »
Corky the cat is now a follower of Sinn Fein and thinks the working class are thick 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:20:04 PM »
What's wrong with Sinn Fein?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:49:11 PM »
Corky is as thick as mince.
Winston
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:08:29 PM »
He voted the Tories, doesnt like Corbyn, was annoyed IR35 was changed so he had to pay more tax

BUT absolutely not left wing  mcl nice try
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:22:51 PM »
Never encountered a lefty extremist that wasnt a shithouse and shite at basic maths. I love how they all think they are intellectuals, the deluded mongs.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:19:02 AM »
Fmttm is the best and most successful Boro message board. FACT
Bill Buxton
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:14:16 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 01:19:02 AM
Fmttm is the best and most successful Boro message board. FACT

 
TMG501
It's What's In The Groove That Counts


« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:45:17 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 01:19:02 AM
Fmttm is the best and most successful Boro message board. FACT


I suppose it's the most tolerant as well   :alf: :alf: :alf:
Spidoolie
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:05:55 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 01:19:02 AM
Fmttm is the best and most successful Boro message board. FACT

[Used to be the best, informative and loads of good humour and football posts but now it's just shite]
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:12:32 PM »
Fmttm has always been full of out of touch, lefties, shithouses and fugly control freaks. There is zero tolerance for any other views than the creeps that admin it.
