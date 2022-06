kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 275





Posts: 3 275 Smalltown on the Queens flypast « on: Today at 10:56:07 AM » "Flew over my yoga class and interrupted my zen. Not good"





WTF is wrong with them wankers on that board ?

Tripping over each other to condemn royalty or anything else British.

I knew that once they got shot of any centre of left posters, that the place would start eating itself. Think this is happening now. Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 1 074





Posts: 1 074 Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:01:09 AM » Spot on , a place thats constantly trying to "outvirtue" each other , its become a place steeped in bile & bitterness for anyone or anything that does not toe the line of the hard left , yet they say they are all moderates Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 275





Posts: 3 275 Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:01:14 PM » Corky the cat is now a follower of Sinn Fein and thinks the working class are thick 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 871





Posts: 871 Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:08:29 PM »



BUT absolutely not left wing nice try He voted the Tories, doesn’t like Corbyn, was annoyed IR35 was changed so he had to pay more taxBUT absolutely not left wingnice try « Last Edit: Today at 06:26:42 PM by Winston » Logged