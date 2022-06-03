Welcome,
June 03, 2022, 08:09:31 PM
Smalltown on the Queens flypast
Author
Topic: Smalltown on the Queens flypast (Read 202 times)
kippers
Smalltown on the Queens flypast
"Flew over my yoga class and interrupted my zen. Not good"
WTF is wrong with them wankers on that board ?
Tripping over each other to condemn royalty or anything else British.
I knew that once they got shot of any centre of left posters, that the place would start eating itself. Think this is happening now.
Gingerpig
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
Spot on , a place thats constantly trying to "outvirtue" each other , its become a place steeped in bile & bitterness for anyone or anything that does not toe the line of the hard left , yet they say they are all moderates
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
Quote from: Gingerpig
Today
at 11:01:09 AM
Spot on , a place thats constantly trying to "outvirtue" each other , its become a place steeped in bile & bitterness for anyone or anything that does not toe the line of the hard left , yet they say they are all moderates
Spot on.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
Anyone for irony?
kippers
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
Corky the cat is now a follower of Sinn Fein and thinks the working class are thick 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Squarewheelbike
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
What's wrong with Sinn Fein?
Bill Buxton
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
Corky is as thick as mince.
Winston
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
He voted the Tories, doesnt like Corbyn, was annoyed IR35 was changed so he had to pay more tax
BUT absolutely not left wing
nice try
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Smalltown on the Queens flypast
Never encountered a lefty extremist that wasnt a shithouse and shite at basic maths. I love how they all think they are intellectuals, the deluded mongs.
