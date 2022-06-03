Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Smalltown on the Queens flypast  (Read 150 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
kippers
Posts: 3 275


« on: Today at 10:56:07 AM »
"Flew over my yoga class and interrupted my zen. Not good"


WTF is wrong with them wankers on that board ?
Tripping over each other to condemn royalty or anything else British.
 I knew that once they got shot of any centre of left posters, that the place would start eating itself. Think this is happening now.
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 074


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:01:09 AM »
Spot on , a place thats constantly trying to "outvirtue" each other  , its become a place steeped in bile & bitterness  for anyone or anything that does not toe the line of the hard left , yet they say they are all moderates  :alf: :alf:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 552


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:06:50 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 11:01:09 AM
Spot on , a place thats constantly trying to "outvirtue" each other  , its become a place steeped in bile & bitterness  for anyone or anything that does not toe the line of the hard left , yet they say they are all moderates  :alf: :alf:

Spot on. :like:
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 490


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:17:35 PM »
Anyone for irony?
kippers
Posts: 3 275


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:01:14 PM »
Corky the cat is now a follower of Sinn Fein and thinks the working class are thick 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 490


« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:20:04 PM »
What's wrong with Sinn Fein?
