Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 03, 2022, 09:05:05 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Noels had his chance to get Oasis back together  (Read 75 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 374


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:34:15 AM »
a great band for me Oasis - I always had a feeling they would get back together but now Liam has filled out Knebworth again - I sort of start to believe him that they won't get back together for one last roadshow.

the money they would make to get back to geather /reunion is not worth thinking about - it would be mind-boggling numbers both UK and or a  worldwide tour...


we live in hope, but I just can't see it.. Me and our lass would give it one last big blowout if they ever did get back together - I'd have to put a fortnight's holiday in for recovery purposes! monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/18767976/liam-gallagher-noel-oasis-reunion-had-chance/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 