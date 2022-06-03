a great band for me Oasis - I always had a feeling they would get back together but now Liam has filled out Knebworth again - I sort of start to believe him that they won't get back together for one last roadshow.
the money they would make to get back to geather /reunion is not worth thinking about - it would be mind-boggling numbers both UK and or a worldwide tour...
we live in hope, but I just can't see it.. Me and our lass would give it one last big blowout if they ever did get back together - I'd have to put a fortnight's holiday in for recovery purposes! https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/18767976/liam-gallagher-noel-oasis-reunion-had-chance/