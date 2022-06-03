headset

Posts: 5 374 Noels had his chance to get Oasis back together « on: Today at 07:34:15 AM »



the money they would make to get back to geather /reunion is not worth thinking about - it would be mind-boggling numbers both UK and or a worldwide tour...





we live in hope, but I just can't see it.. Me and our lass would give it one last big blowout if they ever did get back together - I'd have to put a fortnight's holiday in for recovery purposes!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/18767976/liam-gallagher-noel-oasis-reunion-had-chance/ a great band for me Oasis - I always had a feeling they would get back together but now Liam has filled out Knebworth again - I sort of start to believe him that they won't get back together for one last roadshow.the money they would make to get back to geather /reunion is not worth thinking about - it would be mind-boggling numbers both UK and or a worldwide tour...we live in hope, but I just can't see it.. Me and our lass would give it one last big blowout if they ever did get back together - I'd have to put a fortnight's holiday in for recovery purposes!