Evil child killer Aaron Campbell rushed to hospital « on: Today at 07:01:16 AM »



let us hope he gets a few more batterings while serving his time - wait until he gets in the big jails once he gets a bit older - they will look to cut him up the older cons





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18768245/aaron-campbell-killer-alesha-macphail-murder-jail-attack/ got a bit of jail justice - he does deserve slow punishment that fucker for what he did.