headset

Offline



Posts: 5 374





Posts: 5 374 Jet2 boss blames airport chaos on lazy Brits who live off benefits « on: Today at 06:56:16 AM »





that will go down well with the looney left OTR - the will be a ban on jet2 now from that lot





he might have a point-mind you - so I will sit on the fence on this one - a job is a job in my world



It's the scroungers & freeloaders I can't be doing with - in this country illegals or not!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/travel/18766701/jet2-boss-airport-lazy-brits/





that will go down well with the looney left OTR - the will be a ban on jet2 now from that lothe might have a point-mind you - so I will sit on the fence on this one - a job is a job in my worldIt's the scroungers & freeloaders I can't be doing with - in this country illegals or not! Logged