Re: A couple of Scottish whistlers - come out as gay! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:31:58 PM » It's a shame it's taking so long, it's something that Rugby got it's head round a lot quicker. but well done to that young lad and the Refs. Having spent a lot of my career in the West End and it's late night drinking venues I could tell you quite a few names of non-out footballers, but I won't of course. I'm sure also if a lot more feel comfortable about and come out, the Daily Mail/Express will probably blame remainers or Corbynistas!