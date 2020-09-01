Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com
A couple of Scottish whistlers - come out as gay!
Author
Topic: A couple of Scottish whistlers - come out as gay!
headset
A couple of Scottish whistlers - come out as gay!
Yesterday
at 03:43:56 PM »
2 refs up in Scottish football come out as gay and say the culture must change.
after the Jake Daniels news, it looks like the trickle is beginning to happen in the football industry..
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/18764147/premiership-craig-napier-gay-landmark-scottish-football/
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: A couple of Scottish whistlers - come out as gay!
Yesterday
at 03:59:40 PM »
Just think, if they'd announced their sexual preferences a couple of days earlier they'd probably have bagged themselves a couple of Queens Jubilee OBE's
Squarewheelbike
Re: A couple of Scottish whistlers - come out as gay!
Yesterday
at 04:31:58 PM »
It's a shame it's taking so long, it's something that Rugby got it's head round a lot quicker. but well done to that young lad and the Refs. Having spent a lot of my career in the West End and it's late night drinking venues I could tell you quite a few names of non-out footballers, but I won't of course. I'm sure also if a lot more feel comfortable about and come out, the Daily Mail/Express will probably blame remainers or Corbynistas!
Rutters
Re: A couple of Scottish whistlers - come out as gay!
Yesterday
at 07:35:27 PM »
Why would they want to 'come out'?
Why do they feel the need to publicly express their sexuality?
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes
Re: A couple of Scottish whistlers - come out as gay!
Yesterday
at 07:55:43 PM »
I could understand a gay ref feeling the need to come out pre-VAR. Imagine a close call; the gay ref could have said to either captain that whoever was prepared to suck him off would get the decision. That way the managers could have made the tactical decision to make the best cock sucker at the club captain. But since VAR's arrival.....an awful lot of the homoeroticism has gone out the game, Jeff.
Squarewheelbike
Re: A couple of Scottish whistlers - come out as gay!
Yesterday
at 11:05:10 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 07:55:43 PM
That way the managers could have made the tactical decision to make the best cock sucker at the club captain.
And thus Kevin Keegan became Captain of England!
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes
Re: A couple of Scottish whistlers - come out as gay!
Yesterday
at 11:14:35 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 11:05:10 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 07:55:43 PM
That way the managers could have made the tactical decision to make the best cock sucker at the club captain.
And thus Kevin Keegan became Captain of England!
Back of the fucking net, Sir.
Squarewheelbike
Re: A couple of Scottish whistlers - come out as gay!
Yesterday
at 11:30:42 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 11:14:35 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 11:05:10 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 07:55:43 PM
That way the managers could have made the tactical decision to make the best cock sucker at the club captain.
And thus Kevin Keegan became Captain of England!
Back of the fucking net, Sir.
Why thank you! Sir!
