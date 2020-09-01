Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: A couple of Scottish whistlers - come out as gay!  (Read 154 times)
headset
2 refs up in Scottish football come out as gay and say the culture must change.


after the Jake Daniels news, it looks like the trickle is beginning to happen in the football industry..


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/18764147/premiership-craig-napier-gay-landmark-scottish-football/
Bud Wiser
Just think, if they'd announced their sexual preferences a couple of days earlier they'd probably have bagged themselves a couple of Queens Jubilee OBE's
Squarewheelbike
It's a shame it's taking so long, it's something that Rugby got it's head round a lot quicker. but well done to that young lad and the Refs. Having spent a lot of my career in the West End and it's late night drinking venues I could tell you quite a few names of non-out footballers, but I won't of course. I'm sure also if a lot more feel comfortable about and come out, the Daily Mail/Express will probably blame remainers or Corbynistas!
Rutters
Why would they want to 'come out'?

Why do they feel the need to publicly express their sexuality?
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
I could understand a gay ref feeling the need to come out pre-VAR. Imagine a close call; the gay ref could have said to either captain that whoever was prepared to suck him off would get the decision. That way the managers could have made the tactical decision to make the best cock sucker at the club captain. But since VAR's arrival.....an awful lot of the homoeroticism has gone out the game, Jeff.
Squarewheelbike
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 07:55:43 PM
That way the managers could have made the tactical decision to make the best cock sucker at the club captain.

And thus Kevin Keegan became Captain of England!
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 11:05:10 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 07:55:43 PM
That way the managers could have made the tactical decision to make the best cock sucker at the club captain.

And thus Kevin Keegan became Captain of England!

Back of the fucking net, Sir.
Squarewheelbike
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 11:14:35 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 11:05:10 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 07:55:43 PM
That way the managers could have made the tactical decision to make the best cock sucker at the club captain.

And thus Kevin Keegan became Captain of England!

Back of the fucking net, Sir.

Why thank you! Sir!
