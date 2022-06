headset

Offline



Posts: 5 374





Posts: 5 374

Re: Newcastle agree five-year deal with 36m-rated Hugo Ekitike « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:07:32 AM » the scary thing is they won't give shit - they will just go and buy another one and probably sack whoever bought him - that is the only thing for anyone in charge of Newcastle - you won't last long if you don't get it right.



sit outside the top 10 next season and Howe will be gone after that it will be top 8 then top 6 then 4 or you will be gone each year until they break into the top4 champions league