Newcastle agree five-year deal with 36m-rated Hugo Ekitike









https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18763237/newcastle-hugo-ekitike-borussia-dortmund-reims/ the Geordies start to flex their financial muscle - when you can strike a 36 million pound deal for a 19-year-old - you know you are in the money as a football club - like them or loath them - they mean business in the big time - will they topple the big boys one day is the unanswered question as things stand.. Logged