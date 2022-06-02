headset

Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes « on: June 02, 2022, 09:34:13 AM »





can they do anything with this poor test side of late?



we will see soon enough.



McCullum gives his thoughts in the below Sky interview.



it has to be said New Zealand his home country will provide a tough start for him, Stokes & England this summer.





I will be looking forward to this series on Sky.



CMON ENGLAND!



https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12622871/brendon-mccullum-says-test-cricket-in-big-trouble-if-england-are-not-strong-and-watchab

Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes « Reply #3 on: June 02, 2022, 11:56:48 AM » got them right on the ropes....





Potts the debut boy bags himself a big wicket



Posts: 5 394 Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes « Reply #4 on: June 02, 2022, 12:57:11 PM » 36/6 cmon England what dream start to his Test career for the young Durham fast bowler Potts.





Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes « Reply #7 on: June 02, 2022, 03:46:01 PM » 19/0 - not a bad start from the England batsman - let's hope we can bat both big and long like a proper test batting side should

CMON ENGLAND !



Posts: 17 710 Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes « Reply #8 on: June 02, 2022, 07:49:24 PM »



Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:04:53 AM »





yes, I agree with those above - we will be lucky to see three days here - add that into low ticket sales, and what a damp squib this Lords test match could turn into..



a win is a win but a test match is a test match that should provide long entertainment in getting that win.





Forget the Black Caps for one minute - this England side or group of players of late just cant bat!



an excellent day with the ball and the openers at one point especially Crawley had me thinking we might be on for a decent score here....



A good opening day in one aspect but that's not really what test cricket is about - wickets tumbling like that in one day. That's not proper test cricket for me!



Well done Potts on debut i will say that





https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12626219/england-crumble-with-the-bat-after-skittling-new-zealand-on-day-one-of-first-test-at-lords

Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes « Reply #11 on: Today at 06:13:46 AM »



it also puts the spotlight right on the English batsmen win or lose they need to get close at the very worst to any New Zealand total. Just to prove they can bat...I initially thought the way the wickets went down it was a bowlers wicket not anymore after seeing them 2 New Zealanders dig in and bags some big runs when needed.



it could now turn into a useful test match to watch...weather also permitting of course



i agree with Collingwood it won't happen overnight, but equally some improvement needs to be shown by the English batsmen as things stand..



https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12627021/nasser-hussain-daryl-mitchell-tom-blundell-fightback-typifies-new-zealand-cricket-but-ben-stokes-got-it-spot-on







Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes « Reply #12 on: Today at 02:30:05 PM »



We should get a result win or lose - it could tell us a lot about this English side batting-wise - or will it be the same old same old.....and we collapse at some point batting.



Time to step up to the party England - I'm going for the England win - i will equally take it as a positive if we can get close to the black caps total given our recent poor displays with the bat...



Game on as they say and let the best team win!



CMON ENGLAND!



Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes « Reply #14 on: Today at 02:47:58 PM » you are right about Root and if he gets us the win - you take i want some others to step up to the plate otherwise its pretty much is same old same old with Root taking most of the runs

pope gone - just as I type - not again I best stop typing ..FFS



Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes « Reply #15 on: Today at 04:15:29 PM » could that no ball be the thing that kick starts England's much-needed batting recovery. Under new leadership

a big session after tea for these two



a big session after tea for these two



Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes « Reply #16 on: Today at 05:37:10 PM » if one of these two living legends of the game gets a ton - we win this for me!

CMON ENGLAND



