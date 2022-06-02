|
headset
yes, I agree with those above - we will be lucky to see three days here - add that into low ticket sales, and what a damp squib this Lords test match could turn into..
a win is a win but a test match is a test match that should provide long entertainment in getting that win.
Forget the Black Caps for one minute - this England side or group of players of late just cant bat!
an excellent day with the ball and the openers at one point especially Crawley had me thinking we might be on for a decent score here....
A good opening day in one aspect but that's not really what test cricket is about - wickets tumbling like that in one day. That's not proper test cricket for me!
Well done Potts on debut i will say thathttps://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12626219/england-crumble-with-the-bat-after-skittling-new-zealand-on-day-one-of-first-test-at-lords
headset
I will be watching the footy but I've got to say this game has the makings of a good finish.
We should get a result win or lose - it could tell us a lot about this English side batting-wise - or will it be the same old same old.....and we collapse at some point batting.
Time to step up to the party England - I'm going for the England win - i will equally take it as a positive if we can get close to the black caps total given our recent poor displays with the bat...
Game on as they say and let the best team win!
CMON ENGLAND!
2 down as I type -
