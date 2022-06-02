I will be watching the footy but I've got to say this game has the makings of a good finish.
We should get a result win or lose - it could tell us a lot about this English side batting-wise - or will it be the same old same old.....and we collapse at some point batting.
Time to step up to the party England - I'm going for the England win - i will equally take it as a positive if we can get close to the black caps total given our recent poor displays with the bat...
Game on as they say and let the best team win!
CMON ENGLAND!
2 down as I type -