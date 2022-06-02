headset

Offline



Posts: 5 380





Posts: 5 380 Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes « on: June 02, 2022, 09:34:13 AM »





can they do anything with this poor test side of late?



we will see soon enough.



McCullum gives his thoughts in the below Sky interview.



it has to be said New Zealand his home country will provide a tough start for him, Stokes & England this summer.





I will be looking forward to this series on Sky.



CMON ENGLAND!



https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12622871/brendon-mccullum-says-test-cricket-in-big-trouble-if-england-are-not-strong-and-watchab

both start their reigns with England cricket today one as the gaffer and one as the new skipper.can they do anything with this poor test side of late?we will see soon enough.McCullum gives his thoughts in the below Sky interview.it has to be said New Zealand his home country will provide a tough start for him, Stokes & England this summer.I will be looking forward to this series on Sky.CMON ENGLAND! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 380





Posts: 5 380 Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes « Reply #3 on: June 02, 2022, 11:56:48 AM » got them right on the ropes...





Potts the debut boy bags himself a big wicket



12 for 4 what a start for England Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 380





Posts: 5 380 Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes « Reply #4 on: June 02, 2022, 12:57:11 PM » 36/6 cmon England what dream start to his Test career for the young Durham fast bowler Potts.





You just hope if we skittle these out quickly - we don't fold like a pack of cards ourselves - it is our batting that has cost us of late afterall. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 380





Posts: 5 380 Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes « Reply #6 on: June 02, 2022, 03:10:01 PM » that's the Black Caps all out what a great start in this 1st summer test series - let's hope we can bat well !! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 380





Posts: 5 380 Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes « Reply #7 on: June 02, 2022, 03:46:01 PM » 19/0 - not a bad start from the England batsman - let's hope we can bat both big and long like a proper test batting side should



CMON ENGLAND ! Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 710







Posts: 17 710 Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes « Reply #8 on: June 02, 2022, 07:49:24 PM »



Just terrible. Five fucking days, lads. Youve got five days. Wafting outside off stump like Gower on fucking acid. Dig in, bore them to death, amass 490, thank you and goodnight. That Lees looks gash for an opener Did very wellJust terrible. Five fucking days, lads. Youve got five days. Wafting outside off stump like Gower on fucking acid. Dig in, bore them to death, amass 490, thank you and goodnight. That Lees looks gash for an opener Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 380





Posts: 5 380 Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:04:53 AM »





yes, I agree with those above - we will be lucky to see three days here - add that into low ticket sales, and what a damp squib this Lords test match could turn into..



a win is a win but a test match is a test match that should provide long entertainment in getting that win.





Forget the Black Caps for one minute - this England side or group of players of late just cant bat!



an excellent day with the ball and the openers at one point especially Crawley had me thinking we might be on for a decent score here....



A good opening day in one aspect but that's not really what test cricket is about - wickets tumbling like that in one day. That's not proper test cricket for me!



Well done Potts on debut i will say that





https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12626219/england-crumble-with-the-bat-after-skittling-new-zealand-on-day-one-of-first-test-at-lords

yes, I agree with those above - we will be lucky to see three days here - add that into low ticket sales, and what a damp squib this Lords test match could turn into..a win is a win but a test match is a test match that should provide long entertainment in getting that win.Forget the Black Caps for one minute - this England side or group of players of late just cant bat!an excellent day with the ball and the openers at one point especially Crawley had me thinking we might be on for a decent score here....A good opening day in one aspect but that's not really what test cricket is about - wickets tumbling like that in one day. That's not proper test cricket for me!Well done Potts on debut i will say that Logged