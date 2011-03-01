headset

Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes « on: Today at 09:34:13 AM »





can they do anything with this poor test side of late?



we will see soon enough.



McCullum gives his thoughts in the below Sky interview.



it has to be said New Zealand his home country will provide a tough start for him, Stokes & England this summer.





I will be looking forward to this series on Sky.



CMON ENGLAND!



https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12622871/brendon-mccullum-says-test-cricket-in-big-trouble-if-england-are-not-strong-and-watchab

headset

Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:56:48 AM »





Potts the debut boy bags himself a big wicket



headset

Posts: 5 364 Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:57:11 PM » 36/6 cmon England what dream start to his Test career for the young Durham fast bowler Potts.





headset

headset

Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:46:01 PM » 19/0 - not a bad start from the England batsman - let's hope we can bat both big and long like a proper test batting side should

CMON ENGLAND !



