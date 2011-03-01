Welcome,
June 02, 2022, 09:21:09 PM
Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes
Topic: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes
headset
Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes
Today
at 09:34:13 AM
both start their reigns with England cricket today one as the gaffer and one as the new skipper.
can they do anything with this poor test side of late?
we will see soon enough.
McCullum gives his thoughts in the below Sky interview.
it has to be said New Zealand his home country will provide a tough start for him, Stokes & England this summer.
I will be looking forward to this series on Sky.
CMON ENGLAND!
https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12622871/brendon-mccullum-says-test-cricket-in-big-trouble-if-england-are-not-strong-and-watchab
Ben G
Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes
Today
at 11:17:13 AM
Jimmy is back !
Some catch that by YJB
Ben G
Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes
Today
at 11:46:11 AM
7 for 3 !
Dropping Jimmy and Broad was an abomination.
headset
Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes
Today
at 11:56:48 AM
got them right on the ropes...
Potts the debut boy bags himself a big wicket
12 for 4 what a start for England
headset
Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes
Today
at 12:57:11 PM
36/6 cmon England what dream start to his Test career for the young Durham fast bowler Potts.
You just hope if we skittle these out quickly - we don't fold like a pack of cards ourselves - it is our batting that has cost us of late afterall.
Ben G
Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes
Today
at 01:08:08 PM
The useless Leech is out and the useful leggie Parkinson is called up!
headset
Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes
Today
at 03:10:01 PM
that's the Black Caps all out what a great start in this 1st summer test series - let's hope we can bat well !!
headset
Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes
Today
at 03:46:01 PM
19/0 - not a bad start from the England batsman - let's hope we can bat both big and long like a proper test batting side should
CMON ENGLAND !
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes
Today
at 07:49:24 PM
Did very well
Just terrible. Five fucking days, lads. Youve got five days. Wafting outside off stump like Gower on fucking acid. Dig in, bore them to death, amass 490, thank you and goodnight. That Lees looks gash for an opener
