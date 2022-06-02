Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 02, 2022, 02:11:23 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes  (Read 66 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 359


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:34:13 AM »
both start their reigns with England cricket today one as the gaffer and one as the new skipper.


can they do anything with this poor test side of late?

we will see soon enough.

McCullum gives his thoughts in the below Sky interview.

it has to be said New Zealand his home country will provide a tough start for him, Stokes & England this summer.


I will be looking forward to this series on Sky.

CMON ENGLAND!

https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12622871/brendon-mccullum-says-test-cricket-in-big-trouble-if-england-are-not-strong-and-watchab
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 118



View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:17:13 AM »
Jimmy is back !

Some catch that by YJB
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 118



View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:46:11 AM »
7 for 3 !

Dropping Jimmy and Broad was an abomination.
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 359


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:56:48 AM »
got them right on the ropes...


Potts the debut boy bags himself a big wicket

12 for 4 what a start for England
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 359


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:57:11 PM »
36/6 cmon England what dream start to his Test career for the young Durham fast bowler Potts.


You just hope if we skittle these out quickly - we don't fold like a pack of cards ourselves - it is our batting that has cost us of late afterall.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 118



View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:08:08 PM »
The useless Leech is out and the useful leggie Parkinson is called up!
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 