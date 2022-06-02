headset

can they do anything with this poor test side of late?



we will see soon enough.



McCullum gives his thoughts in the below Sky interview.



it has to be said New Zealand his home country will provide a tough start for him, Stokes & England this summer.





I will be looking forward to this series on Sky.



CMON ENGLAND!



https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12622871/brendon-mccullum-says-test-cricket-in-big-trouble-if-england-are-not-strong-and-watchab

