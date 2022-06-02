Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Brendon McCullum & Ben Stokes  (Read 17 times)
« on: Today at 09:34:13 AM »
both start their reigns with England cricket today one as the gaffer and one as the new skipper.


can they do anything with this poor test side of late?

we will see soon enough.

McCullum gives his thoughts in the below Sky interview.

it has to be said New Zealand his home country will provide a tough start for him, Stokes & England this summer.


I will be looking forward to this series on Sky.

CMON ENGLAND!

https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12622871/brendon-mccullum-says-test-cricket-in-big-trouble-if-england-are-not-strong-and-watchab
