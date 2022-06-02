Welcome,
June 02, 2022, 09:46:20 AM
Man City-s Benjamin Mendy charged with another count of rape
headset
Man City-s Benjamin Mendy charged with another count of rape
Today
at 09:24:12 AM »
crikey he is racking up the charges
he will end up doing some jail if he gets found guilty for the lot
now accused of 8 rapes against 7 women
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/18755329/man-citys-benjamin-mendy-charged-another-rape/
