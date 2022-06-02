Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 02, 2022, 09:46:20 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Man City-s Benjamin Mendy charged with another count of rape  (Read 19 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 357


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:24:12 AM »
crikey he is racking up the charges

he will end up doing some jail if he gets found guilty for the lot
 
now accused of 8 rapes against 7 women


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/18755329/man-citys-benjamin-mendy-charged-another-rape/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 