Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 02, 2022, 06:01:13 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches jury deliberation
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches jury deliberation (Read 129 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 364
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches jury deliberation
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:24:32 PM »
its coming ...
i would give her one in all fairness as mad as he is
we could share a line so we have something in common
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 364
Re: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches jury deliberation
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:26:08 PM »
Jonny wins it ...
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 364
Re: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches jury deliberation
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:31:43 PM »
and will be on the beak tonight with out doubt!
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 698
Re: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches jury deliberation
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:51:12 AM »
Maybe now more male victims will now come forward and enjoy the same outreach, awareness-raising, support, belief, funding and refuge as female victims.
To think, it was Keir Starmer as DPP who proposed we 'believe all women'.
Some men even consider voting for him and Jess Phillips.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 709
Re: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches jury deliberation
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:32:29 PM »
Vote Boris. See police called to domestic incidents at his house
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 698
Re: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches jury deliberation
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:49:10 PM »
The Police could be called to any house but unless something untoward happened they won't hand out a Police Caution.
...unlike those received by Labour MP Sarah Champion and LibDem MP Layla Moran.
Some men even consider voting for them.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 197
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches jury deliberation
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:27:01 PM »
In the UK we have our backward and out of touch public school judiciary presiding over such issues. In the states they get a jury of their peers. Its a fundamental flaw in our system that we entrust family cases to a judge who was likely ripped from his parents aged 5 for prep school.
Depp benefited from the broader, more realistic views of a jury who do not have a vested interest in elongating cases.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 698
Re: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches jury deliberation
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:35:39 PM »
The UK case failed to consider that Heard was the abuser and it didn't dispute her lies. Also, it wasn't revealed that the Washington Post op-ed was about Depp. She revealed that in the US case.
One man made a decision based on his own prejudices and lack of scrutiny.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 197
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches jury deliberation
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:46:15 PM »
True. The subjective interpretations of Andrew Nichol have been exposed by a US jury. Mr Justice ..my arse!
His connections via his son and wife to the author of the wife beater article from the Sun and AH or in more common parlance AT bring into question whether his appointment to the case was just. They all piss in the same pot in my experience and are removed from any need for justice. Their primary aim is to protect their gravy chain.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...