Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 02, 2022, 06:01:13 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches jury deliberation  (Read 129 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 364


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:24:32 PM »
its coming ...


i would give her one in all fairness as mad as he is monkey

we could share a line so we have something in common
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 364


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:26:08 PM »
Jonny wins it ...
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 364


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:31:43 PM »
and will be on the beak tonight with out doubt!
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 698


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:51:12 AM »
Maybe now more male victims will now come forward and enjoy the same outreach, awareness-raising, support, belief, funding and refuge as female victims.

To think, it was Keir Starmer as DPP who proposed we 'believe all women'.

Some men even consider voting for him and Jess Phillips.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 709



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:32:29 PM »
Vote Boris. See police called to domestic incidents at his house
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 698


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:49:10 PM »
The Police could be called to any house but unless something untoward happened they won't hand out a Police Caution.

...unlike those received by Labour MP Sarah Champion and LibDem MP Layla Moran.

Some men even consider voting for them.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 197


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:27:01 PM »
In the UK we have our backward and out of touch public school judiciary presiding over such issues. In the states they get a jury of their peers. Its a fundamental flaw in our system that we entrust family cases to a judge who was likely ripped from his parents aged 5 for prep school.

Depp benefited from the broader, more realistic views of a jury who do not have a vested interest in elongating cases.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 698


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:35:39 PM »
The UK case failed to consider that Heard was the abuser and it didn't dispute her lies. Also, it wasn't revealed that the Washington Post op-ed was about Depp. She revealed that in the US case.

One man made a decision based on his own prejudices and lack of scrutiny.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 197


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:46:15 PM »
True. The subjective interpretations of Andrew Nichol have been exposed by a US jury. Mr Justice ..my arse!

His connections via his son and wife to the author of the wife beater article from the Sun and AH or in more common parlance AT bring into question whether his appointment to the case was just. They all piss in the same pot in my experience and are removed from any need for justice. Their primary aim is to protect their gravy chain.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 