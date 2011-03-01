Welcome,
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches jury deliberation
Topic: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches jury deliberation (Read 84 times)
Westlane_rightwinger
headset
Posts: 5 359
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches jury deliberation
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:24:32 PM »
its coming ...
i would give her one in all fairness as mad as he is
we could share a line so we have something in common
headset
Posts: 5 359
Re: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches jury deliberation
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:26:08 PM »
Jonny wins it ...
headset
Posts: 5 359
Re: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches jury deliberation
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:31:43 PM »
and will be on the beak tonight with out doubt!
Rutters
Posts: 697
Re: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches jury deliberation
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:51:12 AM »
Maybe now more male victims will now come forward and enjoy the same outreach, awareness-raising, support, belief, funding and refuge as female victims.
To think, it was Keir Starmer as DPP who proposed we 'believe all women'.
Some men even consider voting for him and Jess Phillips.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 709
Re: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches jury deliberation
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:32:29 PM »
Vote Boris. See police called to domestic incidents at his house
Rutters
Posts: 697
Re: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches jury deliberation
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:49:10 PM »
The Police could be called to any house but unless something untoward happened they won't hand out a Police Caution.
...unlike those received by Labour MP Sarah Champion and LibDem MP Layla Moran.
Some men even consider voting for them.
