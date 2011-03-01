Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches jury deliberation
« on: Yesterday at 08:24:32 PM »
its coming ...


i would give her one in all fairness as mad as he is monkey

we could share a line so we have something in common
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:26:08 PM »
Jonny wins it ...
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:31:43 PM »
and will be on the beak tonight with out doubt!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:51:12 AM »
Maybe now more male victims will now come forward and enjoy the same outreach, awareness-raising, support, belief, funding and refuge as female victims.

To think, it was Keir Starmer as DPP who proposed we 'believe all women'.

Some men even consider voting for him and Jess Phillips.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:32:29 PM »
Vote Boris. See police called to domestic incidents at his house
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:49:10 PM »
The Police could be called to any house but unless something untoward happened they won't hand out a Police Caution.

...unlike those received by Labour MP Sarah Champion and LibDem MP Layla Moran.

Some men even consider voting for them.
