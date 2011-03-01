Rutters

Online



Posts: 697





Posts: 697

Re: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches jury deliberation « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:51:12 AM » Maybe now more male victims will now come forward and enjoy the same outreach, awareness-raising, support, belief, funding and refuge as female victims.



To think, it was Keir Starmer as DPP who proposed we 'believe all women'.



Some men even consider voting for him and Jess Phillips.