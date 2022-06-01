not very often I'm a jock when it comes to football.
I think the last time was under Ally Macloed in the world cup years back
...when England never qualified for a world cup one year.
Che Adams, Scotland 2-1
First Goal Scorecast
Scotland v Ukraine 33/1 £0.50
Billy Gilmour, Scotland 1-0
First Goal Scorer, Correct score 125/1 £0.50
Grant Hanley
Anytime Goalscorer / Scotland v Ukraine 13/1 £0.50
also a little dabble on a Ukrainian
Oleksandr Zinchenko
Anytime Goalscorer / Scotland v Ukraine 19/4 £0.50
CMON THE SCOTS...
and to kick start the jubilee - i will be swigging some bottles of Spitfire tonight
enjoy the long jubilee weekend everyone -- long live the queen!!!