Had a Little dabble on the Scotland Game!! « on: Today at 06:57:03 PM »



I think the last time was under Ally Macloed in the world cup years back ...when England never qualified for a world cup one year.





Che Adams, Scotland 2-1

First Goal Scorecast

Scotland v Ukraine 33/1 £0.50



Billy Gilmour, Scotland 1-0

First Goal Scorer, Correct score 125/1 £0.50



Grant Hanley

Anytime Goalscorer / Scotland v Ukraine 13/1 £0.50



also a little dabble on a Ukrainian



Oleksandr Zinchenko

Anytime Goalscorer / Scotland v Ukraine 19/4 £0.50









CMON THE SCOTS...





and to kick start the jubilee - i will be swigging some bottles of Spitfire tonight



enjoy the long jubilee weekend everyone -- long live the queen!!!











Re: Had a Little dabble on the Scotland Game!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:12:13 PM » as much as i have a lot of respect for Souness for what he has done in the game - I cant have him giving byes out to tick some boxes.. sports win or lose played and settled on a field, not in a room full of big wigs.













Re: Had a Little dabble on the Scotland Game!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:33:41 PM »



I also don't want to be in the position of (as an England fan) supporting Ukraine to win against my own nation!



Lets just xcancel the tournament and award it to Ukraine and eliminate all conflictions!



Re: Had a Little dabble on the Scotland Game!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:39:29 PM »





big 2nd half for the jocks.... a full house at Hampden didn't come to see a Ukraine victory - they could have done that sat at home watching on TV...





Re: Had a Little dabble on the Scotland Game!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:59:27 PM » 2 nowt ... game over for me ... good for them if they qualify on the field of play... that's how it should be ...



time for the taffs to stand up and be counted on Sunday...





all things said the Ukraine's deserve to be in the lead so far



