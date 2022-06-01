Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Had a Little dabble on the Scotland Game!!
headset
not very often I'm a jock when it comes to football.

I think the last time was under Ally Macloed in the world cup years back monkey...when England never qualified for a world cup one year.


Che Adams, Scotland 2-1
First Goal Scorecast
Scotland v Ukraine 33/1 £0.50

Billy Gilmour, Scotland 1-0
First Goal Scorer, Correct score  125/1 £0.50

Grant Hanley
Anytime Goalscorer / Scotland v Ukraine 13/1 £0.50

also a little dabble on a Ukrainian

Oleksandr Zinchenko
Anytime Goalscorer / Scotland v Ukraine 19/4 £0.50




CMON THE SCOTS...


and to kick start the jubilee - i will be swigging some bottles of Spitfire tonight monkey

enjoy the long jubilee weekend  everyone -- long live the queen!!! :ukfist:
headset
as much as i have a lot of respect for Souness for what he has done in the game - I cant have him giving byes out to tick some boxes.. sports win or lose played and settled on a field, not in a room full of big wigs.
Pigeon droppings
Much as I want Ukraine to kick Scotlands ass and get to the WC, in a perverse sort of way I want the jocks to win, because I DON'T want England to be the team that crushes Ukraine's hopes!

I also don't want to be in the position of (as an England fan) supporting Ukraine to win against my own nation!

Lets just xcancel the tournament and award it to Ukraine and eliminate all conflictions! 

headset
1-0 up to the Ukraines  - I was only watching the amber head trial so missed the goal ... they did look the better side I will say that...


big 2nd half for the jocks.... a full house at Hampden didn't come to see a Ukraine victory - they could have done that sat at home watching on TV...


Souness has spent too much time down on the South Coast -   monkey
Bill Buxton
Jocks down 2: 0 now. Excellent.
headset
2 nowt ... game over for me ... good for them if they qualify on the field of play... that's how it should be ...

time for the taffs to stand up and be counted on Sunday...


all things said the Ukraine's deserve to be in the lead so far
headset
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Today at 07:33:41 PM
Much as I want Ukraine to kick Scotlands ass and get to the WC, in a perverse sort of way I want the jocks to win, because I DON'T want England to be the team that crushes Ukraine's hopes!

I also don't want to be in the position of (as an England fan) supporting Ukraine to win against my own nation!

Lets just xcancel the tournament and award it to Ukraine and eliminate all conflictions!  



I get your feelings ... this might get me, pelters, if it bothered them that much ... they'd be at home fighting not playing football ... that said me personally I would rather be playing football than fighting on the frontline if it was me given a choice - so that says a lot about me!
