Re: NEW SIGNINGS « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:40:35 PM » I think the pressure is this time to get it right whether they come in early or on deadline day.



we need a few in so you would expect early business by the reckoning.



I think the Spence sale might be the key mover - I think he will be gone early and Boro might go with the 1st price that interests them..ie it might be worth 15mill but if someone slaps 12/13 million down they might blink and bag the money and run to kick start our own transfer dealings.