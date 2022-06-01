Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Man Utd confirm Paul Pogba exit on free transfer
got to be one of the worse bits of football business in English football when you factor in cost wages and the fact he was at the club previously anyhow.

he might have a world cup medal but what a massive letdown at Man Utd..

people might say in a poor manc side though - which I agree with but Steven Gerrard was in something pretty similar but pulled them above various levels in his time as a midfielder.

Jose saw right through him!

couldn't cut it in the premier league if you want my opinion ........................ a big waste of money best rememberd for his tick tok dance videos along with taking Man Utd to the cleaners financially monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18751122/man-utd-confirm-paul-pogba-departure/
He could cut it in the Prem......just didnt fancy it.
I understand where you are coming from - he was shite from day one if you ask me .. which is a bit more than not up for it on this instance .. class with France I will give him that and, reports say the same at Juventus.
