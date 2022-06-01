headset

Man Utd confirm Paul Pogba exit on free transfer « on: Today at 03:10:51 PM »



he might have a world cup medal but what a massive letdown at Man Utd..



people might say in a poor manc side though - which I agree with but Steven Gerrard was in something pretty similar but pulled them above various levels in his time as a midfielder.



Jose saw right through him!



couldn't cut it in the premier league if you want my opinion ........................ a big waste of money best rememberd for his tick tok dance videos along with taking Man Utd to the cleaners financially





