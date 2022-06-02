Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Road rage Teesside killer drivers jailed for 15 years  (Read 138 times)
yeh 15 years between them  - i followed this trial through the live gazette articles...

it sounded horrendous putting it mildly plus the lies and fucking off by one of them thrown in and they have got off lightly with 7 or 8 years of jail each..IMO.





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/road-rage-killer-drivers-jailed-24119303
She started the incident it seems, and also hit the cyclist whilst trying to undertake.

Yet it's her who gets the shorter sentence?


The incident started some miles before the collision when Robinson, distracted and singing to music, repeatedly accidentally cut in front of Ferry, the court heard.

Annoyed, Ferry eventually got past her after the two drivers had tried to "get the better over the other", the judge said.

A short distance later, Robinson caught up and was determined to pass Ferry, tailgating him, while he brake-tested her.

She tried to undertake Ferry, who swerved towards her, moments before she crashed into Mr Pattison.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tees-61661264
that smiles been wiped well and truly off the fat wenches face  charles
