Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 31, 2022, 08:29:03 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Queues at airports  (Read 74 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 643


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:13:49 PM »
I see people are discussing the recent issues over the road.

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/big-problems-at-some-airports.32893/

That moss toothed ginger happy ender small brain is claiming it's down to brexit, despite people who work in the industry telling him otherwise.

I've just had the following from my companies travel dept. Bold/underlined is mine.

"Airlines and airports worldwide struggle with lack of personnel and consequently limited capacity at the airports.

Every day xxxxx Travel receives reports on long waiting time, missed flights and massive delays for both departing and arriving flights.

As a consequence we urge you to arrive at the airport well in advance of your departure, preferable up to 3 hours before departure.

We recommend you to have all you travel documents digital and in print"

When are imbeciles like him going to stop blaming issues that are happening all over the world on Brexit? He's an utter retard.  :wanker:
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 481


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:37:33 PM »
To be fair, you can no longer stroll through the EU section at departure and arrivals, so that is going to add time!
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 866


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:35:29 PM »
I dont mean to be rude but theyre just not very clever

 :pd:
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 264


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:42:47 PM »
Its fucking whine, whine, whine over there.

The fact is, the days of trying to pay every cunt min wage is over.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 