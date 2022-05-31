once you've taken a ban off kenny boy - he wipes your full 'isp' you can't even view/surf 'RAW' never mind creating another account - unless you have internet at work but even then you struggle to get back on when at home for example - westy just bans your name - ken goes full Adolf Hitler the cunt...
minge will have find a open connection or goto MacDonalds .. or sign up with another provider -unless its a temp ban like mine was
i very rarly bother with it now unless at home when i just have a butchers rather than post...
i was going to fill him in but didnt want the agro of ending up in court