headset

Offline



Posts: 5 374





Posts: 5 374 Re: A favour « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:17:24 PM » Quote from: WINKLEPICKERS on Yesterday at 05:33:00 AM Quote from: headset on June 01, 2022, 08:44:31 PM if its out like kens set up - you are fucked regardless of who signs you in and sets you up ... the only way in is with a remote connection and that takes some balls if you don't know the other end -













I Have to read info out over the phone when I have done remote connections this didn't happen on joining RR . Ken didn't take control of the curser on my screen and start raking through my files













I Have to read info out over the phone when I have done remote connections this didn't happen on joining RR . Ken didn't take control of the curser on my screen and start raking through my files





once you've taken a ban off kenny boy - he wipes your full 'isp' you can't even view/surf 'RAW' never mind creating another account - unless you have internet at work but even then you struggle to get back on when at home for example - westy just bans your name - ken goes full Adolf Hitler the cunt...



minge will have find a open connection or goto MacDonalds .. or sign up with another provider -unless its a temp ban like mine was



i very rarly bother with it now unless at home when i just have a butchers rather than post...



i was going to fill him in but didnt want the agro of ending up in court once you've taken a ban off kenny boy - he wipes your full 'isp' you can't even view/surf 'RAW' never mind creating another account - unless you have internet at work but even then you struggle to get back on when at home for example - westy just bans your name - ken goes full Adolf Hitler the cunt...minge will have find a open connection or goto MacDonalds .. or sign up with another provider -unless its a temp ban like mine wasi very rarly bother with it now unless at home when i just have a butchers rather than post...i was going to fill him in but didnt want the agro of ending up in court Logged