Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 02, 2022, 09:46:02 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: A favour  (Read 277 times)
Minge and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 919

Superstar


View Profile
« on: May 31, 2022, 01:50:00 PM »
Can someone please join 

The uk and European metal detecting forum

And let me have their login details please .


Ive tried with vpns and everything else , but it just wont remember the details.
Thought this way would be a much simpler way.

Thank you very much guys 👍🏻

Send by p.m please
« Last Edit: May 31, 2022, 01:52:32 PM by Minge » Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 919

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: May 31, 2022, 04:08:32 PM »
Nobody  :pd:

Its fine guys, Ill sort elsewhere out  :like:
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 533


Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: May 31, 2022, 09:00:12 PM »
I assume that you're aware that even the most powerful metal detector isn't capable of detecting a grumble mag in some hedgerow, no matter how thick the staples used?
Logged
I know where you live
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 919

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:32:33 PM »
Queer that nobody would do me a favour I must say .
Still cant get my head around it
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 357


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:44:31 PM »
if its out like kens set up - you are fucked regardless of who signs you in and sets you up ... the only way in is with a remote connection and that takes some balls if you don't know the other end -
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 919

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:04:22 PM »
 :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 357


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:57:43 PM »
monkey




i think you are done for....

the captain knows the crack but is equally a hard catch.


I went with TM instead-but understandably bottled it after 5 minutes of remote connection
Logged
WINKLEPICKERS

Offline Offline

Posts: 13


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:33:00 AM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 08:44:31 PM
if its out like kens set up - you are fucked regardless of who signs you in and sets you up ... the only way in is with a remote connection and that takes some balls if you don't know the other end -




 

  I Have to read info out over the phone when I have done remote connections this didn't happen on joining RR . Ken didn't take control of the curser on my screen and start raking through my files 





Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 