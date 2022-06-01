Welcome,
June 01, 2022, 09:19:10 PM
A favour
Author
Topic: A favour (Read 193 times)
Minge
Posts: 10 918
A favour
Can someone please join
The uk and European metal detecting forum
And let me have their login details please .
Ive tried with vpns and everything else , but it just wont remember the details.
Thought this way would be a much simpler way.
Thank you very much guys 👍🏻
Send by p.m please
Minge
Posts: 10 918
Re: A favour
Nobody
Its fine guys, Ill sort elsewhere out
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 533
Re: A favour
I assume that you're aware that even the most powerful metal detector isn't capable of detecting a grumble mag in some hedgerow, no matter how thick the staples used?
Minge
Posts: 10 918
Re: A favour
Queer that nobody would do me a favour I must say .
Still cant get my head around it
headset
Posts: 5 351
Re: A favour
if its out like kens set up - you are fucked regardless of who signs you in and sets you up ... the only way in is with a remote connection and that takes some balls if you don't know the other end -
