Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 01, 2022, 01:15:32 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: A favour  (Read 142 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 915

Superstar


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 01:50:00 PM »
Can someone please join 

The uk and European metal detecting forum

And let me have their login details please .


Ive tried with vpns and everything else , but it just wont remember the details.
Thought this way would be a much simpler way.

Thank you very much guys 👍🏻

Send by p.m please
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:52:32 PM by Minge » Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 915

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:08:32 PM »
Nobody  :pd:

Its fine guys, Ill sort elsewhere out  :like:
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 533


Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:00:12 PM »
I assume that you're aware that even the most powerful metal detector isn't capable of detecting a grumble mag in some hedgerow, no matter how thick the staples used?
Logged
I know where you live
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 