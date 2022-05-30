|
Winston
Im not talking about Daily Mail readers being ignorant but people particularly like OTR
Last OCTOBER I said: if anyone bothered to follow the news on FMTTM they would know both Starmer and Reeves (who will be in control of the economy) has said that freedom of movement has ended, and stated that no junior MP can make any announcement without her consent.
That was said at Labour conference in SEPTEMBER as anyone following labour would know and it was all over the news and hardly a secret
This is FMTTM 4 months later https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/labour-10-points-ahead-of-tories.27159/page-8#post-631215
And by the 19th of Jan Starmer gave this interview https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jan/19/stop-talking-about-the-problem-fix-the-bloody-thing-keir-starmer-on-boris-johnsons-parties-and-his-plan-to-win-power
And on continued a discussion on Fly me after Starmers interview (19th jan) with people saying things like the information was there implying theres a section of the electorate who are unable to research the information available - which is ironic given they literally couldnt be arsed to follow the news from SEPTEMBER and they could be talking about themselves
The truth is that Labour is now openly discussing brexit opportunities and specifically manufacturing and trade regardless of what the Mail is telling you about pint glasses
Like I said I didnt vote brexit but some people need a reality check
