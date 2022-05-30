Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Another Brexit Victory!  (Read 514 times)
Squarewheelbike
« on: May 30, 2022, 02:06:34 PM »
Glory be! As anyone who saw the Mail on Sunday yesterday, now we are out from under the oppressive Brussel's jackboot, we will once again be able to stamp the Crown mark on the glasses from which we drink our Great British imperial measured pints of beer! Hussar! Only problem with the story of course is that it's all bollocks! The EU never made us take the Crown off and we never did, except in the minds of the breximorons happily fuelled by the likes of Boris and Farage, who of course peddled many lies to stir up a sense fear and loathing in enough minds to get brexit over the line and enrich their personal fortunes. And they all fell for it, the pint mugs!
kippers
« Reply #1 on: May 30, 2022, 02:28:25 PM »
Wrong fucking board mate.
I'd never heard of this, so maybe it's TRUE inside your head.


Anyway, I'm off to buy 5 pound of kilos.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: May 30, 2022, 02:33:35 PM »
Quote from: kippers on May 30, 2022, 02:28:25 PM
Wrong fucking board mate.
I'd never heard of this, so maybe it's TRUE inside your head.


Anyway, I'm off to buy 5 pound of kilos.

Great, that'll be £2.27p please!
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: May 30, 2022, 03:45:59 PM »
Brexit derangement syndrome. Its worse than monkey pox.
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #4 on: May 30, 2022, 06:47:12 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on May 30, 2022, 02:06:34 PM
Glory be! As anyone who saw the Mail on Sunday yesterday, now we are out from under the oppressive Brussel's jackboot, we will once again be able to stamp the Crown mark on the glasses from which we drink our Great British imperial measured pints of beer! Hussar! Only problem with the story of course is that it's all bollocks! The EU never made us take the Crown off and we never did, except in the minds of the breximorons happily fuelled by the likes of Boris and Farage, who of course peddled many lies to stir up a sense fear and loathing in enough minds to get brexit over the line and enrich their personal fortunes. And they all fell for it, the pint mugs!

Without question, the most satisfying outcome of Brexit is that six years on Remainiacs like you are still frothing out of every orifice.

Anyway, seeing as though you're using pint glasses for your latest diatribe - and just to show theres no hard feelings from me, have a pint 500ml glass of your favourite Best Bitter on me.

Cheers Prost  :beer:

                                                :nige: :nige: :nige:
headset
« Reply #5 on: June 01, 2022, 06:12:12 AM »
I like that one Bud - 'Remaniacs' monkey

i will be using that one
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #6 on: June 01, 2022, 07:29:06 AM »
Joke and completely backwards of a suggestion if true. Its probably just a leak put out by Boris to make little englanders feel nostalgic over jubilee. No fucker born after the 70s uses imperial measures apart from fisherman. The metric system is genius and easy, its all divisible by 10. In what world is it easier to describe something as 7/16th of a inch! If you want apples you just pick 6 in number, you don't ask for 2lbs and 2oz

It was all bollocks anyway. The EU never stopped us selling in imperial. I remember the anti EU press we wouldnt be served pints unless we asked for half a litre and that was in 1998. Never happened.Even the metric Martyr, all he was asked to do by trading standards was put metric alongside his imperial as to not to confuse any customers he had under the the age of 35.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #7 on: June 01, 2022, 08:16:04 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on May 30, 2022, 03:45:59 PM
Brexit derangement syndrome. Its worse than monkey pox.

Give the EU puppets an inch and they'll take a yard.  :pope2:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #8 on: June 01, 2022, 08:49:24 AM »
Seriously though Brexit derangement syndrome is some sort of serious mental issue with some people. Have they never heard the phrase  get over it and move on?
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #9 on: June 01, 2022, 09:31:15 AM »
I think it's just attention seeking. If living in the EU was so much better they would have moved there.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #10 on: June 01, 2022, 10:21:43 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on June 01, 2022, 09:31:15 AM
I think it's just attention seeking. If living in the EU was so much better they would have moved there.




I agree with you. They go on and on about the  disaster that is Brexit but wouldnt dream of living in the EU. I think there is also a big element of being very bad losers. They think themselves morally and intellectually superior to the Brexiters. They simply cant get over the notion that a majority simply didnt agree with them.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #11 on: June 01, 2022, 11:27:23 AM »
A sense of of entitlement perhaps. If you didn't like the ale in a pub you would just drink the pop in there or find a pub with better ale. You wouldn't stand outside weeping about it for six years.
kippers
« Reply #12 on: June 01, 2022, 12:57:16 PM »
The EU was a great success at spending UK money.
My passport was stamped in Spain the other week, I though you Cheeky bastards, its British tourists and British EU money that pulled your country up to modern day standards.

Anyway, fuck you very much.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #13 on: June 01, 2022, 01:17:15 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on June 01, 2022, 08:16:04 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on May 30, 2022, 03:45:59 PM
Brexit derangement syndrome. Its worse than monkey pox.

Give the EU puppets an inch and they'll take a yard.  :pope2:

If you'd said "metre" it might have got a laugh!
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:01:43 PM »
Interestingly today's Daily Heil has followed on with it's Sister-papers theme with an unhinged rant from Peter Hitchen on the evils of all things metric, stating it was pretty much down to the worst of the "French Revolutionaries" and "Bolsheviks" with the UK and USA the only ones brave enough to stand up to it! And of course it was illustrated with a large picture of a frothing pint of ale with Crown mark to the front.
Winston
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:36:09 AM »
I didnt vote Brexit

But the only thing I am reminded about is how utterly stupid the people still talking about it look

No offence SWB but maybe its time for a wake up call  :pd:
