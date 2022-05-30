Welcome,
May 30, 2022, 04:52:50 PM
Another Brexit Victory!
Another Brexit Victory! (Read 70 times)
Squarewheelbike
Another Brexit Victory!
Glory be! As anyone who saw the Mail on Sunday yesterday, now we are out from under the oppressive Brussel's jackboot, we will once again be able to stamp the Crown mark on the glasses from which we drink our Great British imperial measured pints of beer! Hussar! Only problem with the story of course is that it's all bollocks! The EU never made us take the Crown off and we never did, except in the minds of the breximorons happily fuelled by the likes of Boris and Farage, who of course peddled many lies to stir up a sense fear and loathing in enough minds to get brexit over the line and enrich their personal fortunes. And they all fell for it, the pint mugs!
kippers
Re: Another Brexit Victory!
Wrong fucking board mate.
I'd never heard of this, so maybe it's TRUE inside your head.
Anyway, I'm off to buy 5 pound of kilos.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Another Brexit Victory!

Today
at 02:28:25 PM
Wrong fucking board mate.
I'd never heard of this, so maybe it's TRUE inside your head.
Anyway, I'm off to buy 5 pound of kilos.
Great, that'll be £2.27p please!
Bill Buxton
Re: Another Brexit Victory!
Brexit derangement syndrome. Its worse than monkey pox.
