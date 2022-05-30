Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 30, 2022, 02:12:04 PM
Another Brexit Victory!
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 478


Today at 02:06:34 PM
Glory be! As anyone who saw the Mail on Sunday yesterday, now we are out from under the oppressive Brussel's jackboot, we will once again be able to stamp the Crown mark on the glasses from which we drink our Great British imperial measured pints of beer! Hussar! Only problem with the story of course is that it's all bollocks! The EU never made us take the Crown off and we never did, except in the minds of the breximorons happily fuelled by the likes of Boris and Farage, who of course peddled many lies to stir up a sense fear and loathing in enough minds to get brexit over the line and enrich their personal fortunes. And the all fell for it, the pint mugs!
