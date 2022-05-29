Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Died Spence
May 29, 2022, 06:30:16 PM
Remains a Championship player.
I do like him as a player and should have been part of our promotion push. That fucking gobshite idiot Warnock had other ideas.  Bet Gibbo is fuming.
Reply #1 on: May 29, 2022, 06:32:27 PM
Anyway use the money to get Tofollo and Thompson from Huddersfield and Colwill from Cardiff.
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:42:02 PM
Sky sports havehm wanted by Forest and Brentford as well. All good  :like: :like:
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:09:57 PM
Some right wet lettuces getting a strop on about his tweet to Warnock. Was just a bit of humour and Warnock probably deserved it.
Reply #4 on: Today at 02:09:25 PM
£20 mil and make it snappy seems to be the Boro call.

Warnock ?  Why does anyone hang of the words of this old crackpot.   Maybe Djed left cos he wouldn't pay Warnock to play like that QPR lad.?
