May 31, 2022, 02:53:45 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Died Spence
Topic: Died Spence
kippers
Died Spence
Remains a Championship player.
I do like him as a player and should have been part of our promotion push. That fucking gobshite idiot Warnock had other ideas. Bet Gibbo is fuming.
kippers
Re: Died Spence
Anyway use the money to get Tofollo and Thompson from Huddersfield and Colwill from Cardiff.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Died Spence
Sky sports havehm wanted by Forest and Brentford as well. All good
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Died Spence
Some right wet lettuces getting a strop on about his tweet to Warnock. Was just a bit of humour and Warnock probably deserved it.
kippers
Re: Died Spence
£20 mil and make it snappy seems to be the Boro call.
Warnock ? Why does anyone hang of the words of this old crackpot. Maybe Djed left cos he wouldn't pay Warnock to play like that QPR lad.?
Loading...