kippers

Posts: 3 263 Died Spence « on: May 29, 2022, 06:30:16 PM » Remains a Championship player.

I do like him as a player and should have been part of our promotion push. That fucking gobshite idiot Warnock had other ideas. Bet Gibbo is fuming. Logged

kippers

Posts: 3 263 Re: Died Spence « Reply #1 on: May 29, 2022, 06:32:27 PM » Anyway use the money to get Tofollo and Thompson from Huddersfield and Colwill from Cardiff.

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 680 Re: Died Spence « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:09:57 PM » Some right wet lettuces getting a strop on about his tweet to Warnock. Was just a bit of humour and Warnock probably deserved it.